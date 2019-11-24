American Music Awards: Watch the Red Carpet Live Stream

Ciara will host the awards show, which airs Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Watch the American Music Awards nominees, performers and presenters arrive at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday via a live stream of the red carpet preshow.

Sofia Carson, AJ Gibson, Jaymes Vaughan, Lauren Jauregui, Raja Kumari and Nick Viall will host the AMAs Red Carpet Live special, which is streaming exclusively on the AMAs Twitter page and will give fans the opportunity to watch and participate in the live red carpet experience. The hosts will talk to the awards show attendees in exclusive interviews.

Ciara will host the 2019 AMAs, while performers include Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Halsey, Thomas Rhett, Shania Twain, the Jonas Brothers, Green Day, Christina Aguilera, A Great Big World, Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne, Travis Scott, WATT, Toni Braxton, Kesha and Big Freedia.

Malone is the most nominated musician at the awards show, with seven total nods. Ariana Grande and Eilish are tied with six nominations each, while Swift and Lil Nas X are both up for five awards apiece. Additionally, Swift will receive the artist of the decade honor.

As the decade comes to an end, the 2019 awards show will celebrate the past ten years in the music industry with some of the best moments and live performances from the biggest names in the industry.

The AMAs begins at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Watch the red-carpet live stream below.

Dick Clark Productions, which produces the American Music Awards, is a division of Valence Media, which owns The Hollywood Reporter.