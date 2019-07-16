Emmy Nominations Live Stream: Watch the Announcement

Ken Jeong and D'Arcy Carden will announce this year's lineup of nominees Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. PT.

The nominees for the 71st Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. PT.

Announcing the list of nominees will be Ken Jeong and D'Arcy Carden, who will make their way to the Academy's Wolf Theatre in North Hollywood to do so. Also joining the actors will be Academy chairman-CEO Frank Scherma and president-COO Maury McIntyre.

The hosts and announcers will list the nominees for the awards show's top categories, including best drama, best comedy and more. Watch the announcement at Emmys.com and afterward, head to THR.com's Emmys hub for the full list of nominees, plus analysis and more news.

The 71st Emmy Awards will return to the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and will air on Fox on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 5 p.m. A host has not yet been announced.

Watch the live stream of the announcement below and see the list of nominations here after they are announced.