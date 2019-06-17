MTV Movie & TV Awards: Watch the Red Carpet Live Stream

Check out the nominees and presenters on the red carpet before they make their way into Barker Hangar for the ceremony.

Before the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards begin, this year's nominees and presenters will walk the red carpet.

Fans can follow along by live streaming this year's star arrivals on MTV's Twitter account. The red carpet coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET and will be hosted by B. Simone and MTV News’ Josh Horowitz.

Shazam! star Zachary Levi is set to host the awards show, kicking off at 9 p.m. ET, while presenters include Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Dave Bautista, David Spade, Jameela Jamil, Kiernan Shipka, Kumail Nanjiani, Maude Apatow, Mj Rodriguez, Shameik Moore and Storm Reid.

Additionally, Lizzo and Bazzi will take the stage for musical performances during the ceremony.

The 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards also feature new categories including reality royalty, most meme-able moment and best real-life hero. The awards show is continuing its trend of keeping the categories genderless.

RBG and Avengers: Endgame are the most nominated films of the night, while Game of Thrones earned the most nominations among TV shows.

TV and internet personality Timothy DeLaGhetto will host the MTV Movie & TV Awards Game Night, which will feature comedian Darren “Big Baby” Brand and other guests. This co-viewing live stream will give fans the opportunity to watch and win on MTV’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter accounts during the awards show.

Watch the red carpet live stream here or via the link below.