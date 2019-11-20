Grammy Awards Nominations: Watch the Live Stream

A select number of categories will be announced at a press conference on Wednesday morning, while all 84 categories will later be shared on the Recording Academy's website.

The nominees for the 2020 Grammy Awards will be announced on Wednesday morning.

Recording Academy president and CEO Deborah Dugan and board of trustees chair Harvey Mason Jr. will reveal nominees in select categories starting at 8:20 am ET. The press conference, which will be held at Studio 43 at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City, will be live streamed on GRAMMY.com, as well as on the Academy's Facebook and Twitter channels.

Additionally, CBS This Morning will simulcast other categories live with Gayle King and 15-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys. It was previously announced that the singer-songwriter and producer will return to host the Grammys following her turn in the role at the 2019 ceremony.

Immediately following the live stream, all nominations for the 84 categories will be released on GRAMMY.com and on the Academy's social media pages.

Each year, the Grammy Awards honor the best albums and songs that were released between predetermined dates. This year's ceremony will include albums and singles that were released between Oct. 1, 2018 and Aug. 31, 2019.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Jan. 26, 2020. The awards show will be broadcast on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Watch a live stream of the nominations announcement below.