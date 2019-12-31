Watch the Times Square New Year's Eve Celebration Live

Rock band X Ambassadors will continue the tradition of singing John Lennon's "Imagine," along with more hit singles.

Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett, who also hosts of the Food Network’s Halloween Wars and Holiday Wars, will return to the celebration as Times Square New Year’s Eve Host. Bennett previously served as the webcast host in 2016.

Street correspondents Andrea Boehlke and Jeremy Hassell will help in kicking off the six-hour celebration streamed by co-organizers the Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment.

Headlining the commercial-free webcast and TV pool feed, X Ambassadors will continue the New Year's Eve tradition of performing John Lennon's "Imagine" moments ahead of the famous ball drop at midnight. The band will also perform several of their global chart-topping songs, including, "Renegades" and "Unsteady."

Additional performers include The USO Show Troupe and The Marching Cobras Sapphire Danceline and Flag Unit, presented by sponsor Planet Fitness. Univision will reveal three final musical guests by the end of the month.

For the hourly countdown to midnight, Bennett will be joined on stage by a special guest who will share his or her New Year's Eve experience before the two lead the Times Square crowd in an hourly countdown.

The Times Square 2019 webcast will begin at 6 p.m. ET on Dec. 31 and end at 12:15 a.m. ET.

Watch the 10th annual webcast below.