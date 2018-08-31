Aretha Franklin's Funeral: Where to Watch Live

On Friday, Aretha Franklin will be honored at the Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

While only a limited number of invited guests will be able to attend Aretha Franklin's funeral, TV networks and streaming services are making it possible for anyone to watch the event.

Nationally, Fox News, CNN and MSNBC plan to air portions of the ceremony. Local Detroit TV stations will have live coverage of the event. The Associated Press will also live-stream the ceremony.

SiriusXM will broadcast the funeral on Soul Town (channel 49) in its entirety and on the new Aretha Franklin Tribute Channel, which launched on Aug. 16. BET will also air commercial-free coverage of the funeral on-air and online.

The funeral will feature speakers including Rev. Jasper Williams Jr., Bill Clinton, Jesse Jackson, Al Sharpton, Eric Holder, Brenda Lawrence, Michael Eric Dyson, Clive Davis, Cicely Tyson, T.D. Jakes, Greg Mathis, Mike Duggan, Brenda Jones, Bishop Charles H. Ellis and Gov. Rick Snyder.

Franklin will also be honored through song with a number of musical performances. Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Ariana Grande, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Faith Hill, The Clark Sisters, The William Brothers, Audrey DuBois Harris, Ronald Isley, Edward Franklin, Jennifer Holliday, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Alice McAllister Tillman and Bishop Marvin Sapp are among the musicians set to pay tribute to the Queen of Soul.

The funeral will take place at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m. ET. Watch the live stream below.