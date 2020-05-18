Watch Audra McDonald, Meryl Streep, Morgan Freeman in Covenant House COVID-19 Relief Benefit

John Dickerson, Dolly Parton, Diane Keaton, Jon Bon Jovi, Stephen Colbert, Dionne Warwick and Tony Shalhoub are also on hand to support the international nonprofit that helps young people dealing with homelessness.

Tony winner Audra McDonald and 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson will host the one-night-only benefit concert A Night of Covenant House Stars to support the nonprofit organization Covenant House's COVID-19 relief efforts.

The virtual show will feature a star-studded lineup with appearances from Meryl Streep, Morgan Freeman, Dolly Parton, Diane Keaton, Jon Bon Jovi, Stephen Colbert, Dionne Warwick, Stephanie J. Block and Tony Shalhoub.

Proceeds raised during the event will benefit the nonprofit organization's work across 31 cities in six countries. The international charity provides housing, food and health care to young people dealing with homelessness, while it is also working to keep high-risk children safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Viewers are encouraged to donate on the Covenant House's website.

Rachel Brosnahan, Martin Short, Charlie Day, Zachary Levi, Zachary Quinto, Deborah Cox, Quentin Earl Darrington, Ariana DeBose, Darius de Haas, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Eden Espinosa, Jordan Fisher, Stephanie Hsu, Randy Jackson, Capathia Jenkins, Jeremy Jordan, Ramona Keller, Lisa Loeb, Chris O'Dowd and Dawn O'Porter, Karen Olivo, Laura Osnes, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Jodi Picoult, Shereen Pimentel, Andrew Rannells, Julie Reiber, Kevin Ryan, Keala Settle, Nikki Sixx, Jake David Smith, Will Swenson, Bobby Conte, Ana Villafañe, Frank Wildhorn and the Broadway Inspirational Voices choir are set to appear. The Covenant House youth will also perform.

A Night of Covenant House Stars will be live-streamed May 18 at 8 p.m. ET via Broadway on Demand, Amazon Prime Video, iHeartRadio Broadway, Facebook, Twitch, YouTube and Stars in the House.

Watch the star-studded event below.