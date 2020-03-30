Backstreet Boys Perform "I Want It That Way" While Social Distancing

The band members performed separately from their homes in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Orlando and Atlanta.

Not even social distancing can keep the Backstreet Boys apart.

The boy band joined forces on Sunday night to perform their 1999 hit "I Want It That Way" from their respective homes on five different screens during iHeartMedia's "Living Room Concert for America" special on Fox.

The performance opened with Brian Littrell introducing his fellow band members from his home in Atlanta. "We want to do something a little different for you, a little special, bringing our living room to yours. This is the living room in my studio at my house. I'm going to be joined by my bandmates in just a second," he said.

"We live in unprecedented times today with the COVID-19 virus. I want to thank iHeart for putting this together. I want to thank Fox for airing it. I want to thank all the frontline responders that are donating their times and putting themselves in harms way to take care of their fellow citizens," Littrell continued. "So, stay safe, stay home, and protect yourselves."

AJ McLean joined in from his own home in Los Angeles to begin singing the song. Howie Dorough, Nick Carter and Kevin Richardson soon joined Littrell and McLean.

The bandmates were spread out around the country, with Dorough in Orlando, Carter in Las Vegas and Richardson in Los Angeles.

All five members of the band later appeared onscreen together to dance the signature moves.

Richardson's sons also participated in the performance as they pretended to play the drums and guitar while their father sang. Carter also briefly danced with his son during the number.

The music event paid tribute to medical professionals that are fighting to stop the rapid spread of the coronavirus and COVID-19, the disease caused by it. Elton John hosted the one-hour benefit, which also featured performances by Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, Dave Grohl, Camila Cabello, Tim McGraw, H.E.R., Green Day's Joe Armstrong and more.

Watch the full performance below.