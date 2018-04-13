How to Watch Coachella's First Weekend Live

The first weekend of the festival, kicking off on April 13, will be kicked off by The Weeknd with Beyonce, Eminem and Cardi B also set to take the stage.

With music fans hitting the desert this weekend to kick off Coachella, the popular music and arts festival, YouTube will once again give users the opportunity to join in on the fun from the comfort of their own homes by live-streaming the event’s musical performances for the eighth year in a row.

The first weekend of the music spectacle, which runs from April 13-15 in Indio, Ca., will take place over a span of two weekends, with an array of music’s biggest stars set to take to the stage. The first weekend will be headlined by The Weeknd alongside other performers, SZA, Kygo, St. Vincent, Vince Staples and Daniel Caesar. This year marks the first time Beyonce will headline the desert concert, making her debut during the festival’s second weekend. Eminem, Cardi B, Miguel, French Montana, Post Malone and Odesza also join this year’s lineup.

Viewers will be able to visit Coachella’s YouTube channel for exclusive access to the show and choose between four live stream feeds that will broadcast different artists simultaneously. Livestreams can be viewed on desktop, mobile and television platforms.

The livestream of Coachella's first weekend will begin on Friday, April 13.

Watch the performances below.