Watch the 'Our Cartoon President' Intro to White House Correspondents' Dinner

"I look forward to locking you up in the coming years," the cartoon Trump yelled to WHCD guests in the comedic clip.

Though upcoming Netflix late-night host Michelle Wolf emceed the White House Correspondents' Dinner Saturday night, Showtime got the first word in with a comedic clip by Our Cartoon President that opened the ceremony.

The clip began with Trump (played by Jeff Bergman) deciding whether or not to attend the dinner. Trump, of course, did not attend the actual dinner on Saturday, but opted to hold a rally in Michigan instead.

When Trump eventually attended the dinner, he opened the ceremony with the line, "Hey it's Donald J. Trump, or as most of you know me, 'a source close to the president.'" He continued, "I look forward to locking you up in the coming years!"

Trump closed his speech with, "Hey, where's the Sinclair Media table?" referencing Sinclair Broadcast Group's conservative leadership.

Trump ended his speech by singing a speech in dedication to New York Times White House Correspondent Maggie Haberman, who received the Aldo Beckman Award at the dinner on Saturday night. "Remember that lunch at the Trump grill? You got the scoop on my presidential bid and I got the bacon cheeseburger?" the cartoon Trump quipped. "I've already lost Kilmeade and I can't lose you. Maggie Maggie Maggie Maggie Haberman," he sang.