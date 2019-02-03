Super Bowl: R&B Duo Chloe x Halle Perform 'America the Beautiful'

No strangers to massive sporting event stages, Chloe x Halle sung the national anthem in 2017 at the NFL draft.

Sisterly R&B duo Chloe x Halle kicked off the Super Bowl with a performance of "America the Beautiful" at the Mercedez-Benz stadium in their hometown of Atlanta on Sunday.

Dressed in slick black ensembles, the sisters received a warm welcome from the spectators and players. They were accompanied by Aarron Loggins, a deaf activist who used sign language to translate the song.

No strangers to massive sporting event stages, Chloe x Halle sung the national anthem in 2017 at the NFL draft.

Previous stars who have sung "America the Beautiful" at the Super Bowl include Mary J. Blige, Alicia Keys, Queen Latifah and Jennifer Hudson.

Their performance was followed by Gladys Knight singing the National Anthem.