Watch Live: Booker, Biden, Harris Appear in CNN's Democratic Debate

As announced by the Democratic National Committee, the second Democratic debate will continue on Wednesday, broadcast live from Detroit.

Topics that have already come into focus during the debate season are health care, particularly "Medicare for All," in which Tuesday's debate saw Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders resist skeptics; and immigration and race, in which all of the candidates were unified in calling out President Donald Trump for using race as a central theme in his reelection campaign and reviving memories of slavery.

Tuesday night's debate resulted in an uptick in curiosity about Marianne Williamson, who was the most-searched for candidate on Google in 49 out of 50 states during the event.

Wednesday's event will again be moderated by CNN's Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper, airing at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CNN and CNN en Español, with a live stream available on CNN.com and its mobile app.

Among the prominent candidates are New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who has been vocal about the Trump administration's discriminatory attitude toward LGBTQ issues; California Rep. Kamala Harris, who has also been outspoken about her dissatisfaction with Trump, recently slamming his tweets to Congresswomen; and former Vice President Joe Biden, who has vowed to be "much more mindful" in the wake of his misconduct allegations earlier this year.

Additional candidates include Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet; New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro; philanthropist Andrew Yang; Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu member of Congress; Washington Governor Jay Inslee; and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The third round of debates is set for Sept. 12-13, airing on ABC and Univision. The remaining debates will follow in the first half of 2020. Candidates and moderators will be announced at a later date.

Wednesday's debate can be seen on CNN, CNN.com, CNN’s mobile apps and CNN’s CNNgo OTT apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV.