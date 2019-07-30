Watch Live: Warren, Sanders, Buttigieg Take Part in CNN's Democratic Debate

The second debate will air on CNN and CNN en Español, with a live stream available on CNN.com.

The Democratic National Committee is hosting its second round of debates, featuring 20 candidates running for top office, in Detroit on July 30-31.

The two-day event, moderated by CNN's Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper, kicks off Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) and can be viewed on CNN and CNN en Español, or streamed on CNN.com and its mobile app.

Prominent Democratic candidates participating in the first night include Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who captured attention at the first Democratic debate in June when she called for "fundamental change" to America's economy (she subsequently dominated the conversation on social media); South Bend mayor and former military officer Pete Buttigieg, among the younger of the candidates at 37, who recently promoted LGBTQ pride with campaign merchandise; Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has been vocal about raising middle class taxes; and former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke, who spoke about the immigration crisis during the first debate and shifted between English and Spanish.

Additional candidates in the first night of the debate are author and activist Marianne Williamson, who recently opened up about her unlikely campaign; U.S. Representative from Ohio, Tim Ryan; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper; Maryland politician John Delaney and Montana governor Steve Bullock.

Wednesday's debate will feature 10 more Democratic candidates, including New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. of California, Kamala Harris, who has been vocal during her campaign about her dissatisfaction with the Trump administration.

The next debate is set for Sept. 12 and 13, airing on ABC and Univision. The remaining debates will follow in the first half of 2020. Candidates and moderators will be announced at a later date by the committee.

Watch the debate at CNN, on CNN.com, on CNN’s mobile apps and on CNN’s CNNgo OTT apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV.