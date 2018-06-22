Watch the Comedy Actor Roundtable on SundanceTV with Sean Hayes, Tracy Morgan and More

Ray Romano, Louie Anderson, Marc Maron and Tony Shalhoub also star on the Comedy Actor Roundtable. 'Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter' airs every Sunday on SundanceTV.

Six of TV's top funnymen — including Sean Hayes, Tracy Morgan, Ray Romano, Louie Anderson, Marc Maron and Tony Shalhoub — sit down for a (sometimes) serious talk about "nerve-wracking" nude scenes, dressing up as a woman and how the #MeToo movement is changing men.

Viewers can watch the roundtable discussions every Sunday on SundanceTV as part of the cable channel's original nonfiction series, Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter, produced in partnership with THR. Come back to THR.com on Mondays after the shows air for the full, uncensored discussion online.

The first of seven episodes — the Comedy Actor Roundtable — airs this Sunday, June 24. For subsequent episodes, tune in every Sunday at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on satellite on channel 557 on DirecTV and 126 on Dish nationwide, and at 10 a.m. ET/PT on cable (channel 625 on Spectrum in L.A., 94 in NYC).

The filmed roundtable panels feature Emmy nominees and other top stars of the year's most buzzed-about television series, including comedy and drama actors, actresses, showrunners and producers. Guests will discuss everything from their individual projects to their craft and true stories from the business. The panels will present thoughtful, informative takes on the film and television industry today.

The complete schedule for the season is below.

Sunday, June 24: Comedy Actor Roundtable

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Sean Hayes (Will & Grace)

Marc Maron (GLOW)

Tracy Morgan (The Last O.G.)

Ray Romano (Get Shorty)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Sunday, July 1: Comedy Actress Roundtable

Drew Barrymore (Santa Clarita Diet)

Alison Brie (GLOW)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Debra Messing (Will & Grace)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Molly Shannon (Divorce)

Frankie Shaw (SMILF)

Sunday, July 8: Drama Actor Roundtable

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Jeff Daniels (Looming Tower)

Michael B. Jordan (Fahrenheit 451)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

J.K. SImmons (Counterpart)

Sunday, July 15: Drama Actress Roundtable

Angela Bassett (911)

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Deuce)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Sunday, July 22: Genre Roundtable

Salim Akil (Black Lightning)

Jason Blum (Sharp Objects, The Purge)

Simon Kinberg (Legion)

Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead)

Shawn Levy (Stranger Things)

Jonathan Nolan (Westworld)

Melissa Rosenberg (Jessica Jones)

Sunday, July 29: Comedy Showrunner Roundtable

Pamela Adlon (Better Things)

Alec Berg (Silicon Valley, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm)

Whitney Cummings (Roseanne)

Mike Schur (The Good Place)

Amy Sherman-Palladino (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Justin Simien (Dear White People)

Sunday, Aug. 5: Drama Showrunner Roundtable

Dan Futterman (The Looming Tower)

Courtney Kemp (Power)

Bruce Miller (The Handmaid's Tale)

Peter Morgan (The Crown)

David Shore (The Good Doctor)

Lena Waithe (The Chi)

Sundance TV's HD Channels (for national providers):

AT&T U-verse 1798

Verizon FIOS 735

DirecTV 557

DISH 126