Drake Reunites With 'Degrassi' Alums for "I'm Upset" Music Video

The musician also reveals the release date for his new album, 'Scorpion.'

Drake just dropped a throwback music video for “I’m Upset.” And there’s a sting in the tail … Scorpion, Drake's new album, is coming soon.

In "I'm Upset," director Karena Evans takes us on a trip to Drizzy’s old haunts, from the hardwood of the Toronto Raptors home court to the Degrassi Community School.

It's a real blast from the past as Drake parties with Degrassi​ co-stars Stacey Farber, Adamo Rugguiero, Lauren Collins, Cassie Steele, Nina Dobrev, Jake Epstein and many more.

Keep an eye out for those reprobates Jay and Silent Bob (aka Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith) doing some dodgy deals with the principal which, ultimately, gets the 2007 grad party lit (for real).

"I'm Upset" is expected to feature on Scorpion, Drake’s upcoming fifth album which, according to OVO Sound, will drop on June 29. Check out the artwork below.

There's no tracklist to analyze, though Scorpion is also tipped to contain the Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper “Nice for What". It's the Canadian hip-hop star's first full-length project since 2016’s Views.

Watch the clip for "I'm Upset" below.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.