Super Bowl: Demi Lovato Delivers Powerful National Anthem Performance

One week after the emotional live debut of her new single, "Anyone," at the 2020 Grammy Awards, the pop star proved her vocal talent yet again at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium to kick off Sunday's big game.

Demi Lovato kicked off Super Bowl 2020 with a powerful performance of the National Anthem.

Dressed in a white suit, the pop star showed off her vocal capabilities as she sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of Sunday's big game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

Lovato's appearance at the NFL's most important event comes just one week after she made her grand return to the spotlight with an emotional live debut of her new single, "Anyone," at this year's Grammy Awards, held Jan. 26 at Los Angeles' Staples Center.

The singer let tears roll down her face as she belted the song, which marked her first performance since she was hospitalized for an apparent drug overdose in 2018. Lovato recently told Apple Music's Zane Lowe the song was recorded four days before her overdose, and she didn't realize at the time that it was a "cry for help."

Prior to this year's Grammys, Lovato hadn't performed live since 2018's Tell Me You Love Me World Tour, which concluded before her hospitalization in July of that year. She immediately sought treatment and has since talked about her sobriety.

Lovato's performance of the national anthem occurs hours before Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are set to take the stage for their highly anticipated dual halftime show.

The 2019 Super Bowl featured Gladys Knight singing "The Star-Spangled Banner," while Pink did the honors in 2018. Past national anthem performers also include Lady Gaga, Christina Aguilera, Beyoncé, Jennifer Hudson, Luke Bryan and the late Whitney Houston, among others.

Watch Lovato's performance below.