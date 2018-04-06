Drake Drops New Video Featuring Tiffany Haddish, Tracee Ellis Ross, Issa Rae

Rashida Jones, Misty Copeland and Olivia Wilde also make an appearance in his video for the new single, "Nice for What."

Drake is a man of his word.

On Thursday night, the Canadian rapper made an appearance at Majid Jordan's show in Toronto, promising fans he would be sharing a new single the following day. “The reason I’m here tonight is because I’m back in the city finishing my album,” Drake told the audience. “I’ve got a new single dropping tomorrow night, too, just in case you got some free time.”

As promised, the new track — titled "Nice for What" — arrived Friday evening and quickly lit up the Internet. Not only did Drizzy drop the upbeat, Lauryn Hill-sampling song, but he also shared an accompanying video featuring a slew of recognizable names. The visually rich clip finds stars like Rashida Jones, Misty Copeland, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiffany Haddish, and Olivia Wilde doing everything from swimming to riding horses.

The energetic, party-ready "Nice for What features" production by Canadian producer Murda Beatz and samples Hill’s 1998 song “Ex-Factor.” Listen and watch the video below.

This year has already started on a high note for Drake, who dropped a tear-jerking video for his single "God's Plan" in February. In the video, he donated his nearly $1 million budget to various people and organizations in need. And Last month, Drake also donned a '70s getup for a throwback cameo in Migos' ultra-retro "Walk It Talk It" music video.

