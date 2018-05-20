Billboard Music Awards: Dua Lipa Puts on Captivating "New Rules" Performance

The pop singer danced around a giant pink flamingo.

Dua Lipa took the stage Sunday night at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas to perform her chart smash "New Rules," which peaked at No. 6 on the Hot 100 in February.

The English pop star rocked a purple silk robe as she put on a dynamic show alongside her fleet of dancers. Together, they rocked out with a seamless, synced up dance routine centered around a giant pink flamingo.

Watch Lipa's "New Rules" performance below:

This article originally appeared on Billboard.