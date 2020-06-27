Watch Dwayne Johnson Host Star-Studded Global Citizen Concert for Communities Hit Hard by COVID-19

The event — featuring performances from Shakira, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Chloe x Halle, Jennifer Hudson and Usher — will stream online on Saturday.

Shakira, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Chloe x Halle are just some of the stars set to perform at Global Citizen and the European Commission's Global Goal: Unite for Our Future – The Concert.

The virtual concert, hosted by Dwayne Johnson, seeks to highlight the disproportionate effect COVID-19 has had on marginalized communities. The Saturday performances, following a summit of panel discussions and interviews, will also feature appearances from Hollywood stars including Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, Olivia Colman and Kerry Washington.

The concert can be accessed at globalcitizen.org and will air on a number of platforms including Apple, NBC, MTV, Twitter, YouTube, Roku, Twitch, Tidal and Yahoo. Also broadcasting the Global Citizen event are Global TV in Canada, iHeartMedia, Grupo Globo in Brazil, MSNBC, Bloomberg Television and SiriusXM.

The preceding summit will feature philanthropists, world leaders and corporations who will announce commitments to help develop more equitable distribution of COVID-19 tests, treatments and vaccines and rebuild communities most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The panels will be moderated by journalists Katie Couric, Mallika Kapur, Morgan Radford and others.

Additional performances for the Saturday concert include Lin-Manuel Miranda and the cast of Hamilton with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots, Jennifer Hudson, Usher, Coldplay, Christine and the Queens, J. Balvin, Quavo and Yemi Alade.

The concert is set to stream online starting at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET on Saturday. Read more about the event here.

Watch the concert below.