Billboard Music Awards: Ed Sheeran Brings Irish Flair to "Galway Girl" Performance

Sheeran delivered the performance in Dublin, Ireland.

Ed Sheeran brought along a few special guests for his lively performance of "Galway Girl" at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night. The star was joined by Irish folk band Beoga (who helped co-wrote the song) on stage to add a burst of Celtic energy to the show.

Sheeran wasn't actually present at the BBMAs in Las Vegas, but performed in front of a massive audience in Dublin, Ireland, as he's currently in the middle of a world tour. With his trusty acoustic guitar in hand, the singer was all smiles throughout the live rendition as his enthusiastic female fans shouted every lyric. "Galway Girl" is one of the many smash singles found on Sheeran's third album Divide, which which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 upon its release last March.

​The singer is the most nominated artist of the night with a whopping 15 nods, and has already taken home the awards for Top Hot 100 Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Radio Songs Artist and Top Radio Song for "Shape of You." Sheeran recently made history by becoming the only artist to have two long-lasting Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 — "Perfect" (26 weeks) and "Shape of You" (33 weeks) — as a lead artist.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.