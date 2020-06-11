Musical Duo Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams Compete in 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga' Trailer

Dan Stevens, Demi Lovato and Pierce Brosnan also star in the David Dobkin-directed film.

Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams compete in an international singing competition in the trailer for Netflix's Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

The comedy follows aspiring musicians Lars (Ferrell) and Sigrit (McAdams), who are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country while competing at the Eurovision Song Contest.

The trailer opens with Sigrit explaining that the duo, who perform as the band Fire Saga, have dreamed about competing in the Eurovision Song Contest since they were children.

After the band is booed while performing at a bar, Lars says that no one in Iceland, including his father (Brosnan), takes them seriously.

The eccentric band is ultimately chosen to represent Iceland in the international contest. A montage follows the duo's journey to the competition, where they meet a number of their competitors and work hard to stand out.

"We have to prove to Iceland and my extremely handsome father that my life hasn't been a waste," says Lars as a clip plays of the band performing onstage. After being lifted into the air, Lars' wire breaks and he falls to the ground.

When Sigrid tries to convince Lars that his accident didn't ruin their chance of winning, she attempts to kiss him. Lars reacts by pushing her face away and explains, "Romance, it ruins the band. Fleetwood Mac, Ace of Base, Simon & Garfunkel."

Despite their setback, Fire Saga returns to the stage to compete.

The trailer concludes with their competitor, Alexander Lemtov (Stevens), telling them that they will never win. Lars then pushes Alexander to the ground and weakly punches him. "Stop laughing. I'm trying to fight you," says Lars.

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga will be available to stream on Netflix on June 26.

Watch the full trailer below.