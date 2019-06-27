Fourth of July: Where to Watch Independence Day Fireworks in New York, L.A. and on TV

Sparks will fly this Independence Day. From live events at the Hollywood Bowl to streams from Disney World, here's how to watch Fourth of July fireworks.

Independence Day typically calls for smoky barbeques, hours of fun under the sun and fireworks of all sorts of colors blanketing the night sky. But catching that last one might be a bit of a hassle for Los Angeles and new York residents looking for a last-minute spot.

With Fourth of July events at venues including the Hollywood Forever Cemetery and the Rose Bowl selling out, it's tough to close the Fourth of July with a bang. But with just a bit of searching and imagination, watching Independence Day fireworks doesn't have to be an ordeal. (Or you can choose to stay in and watch from the comfort of your own couch.)

Read on for The Hollywood Reporter's guide to watching fireworks this Independence Day.

ON TV

Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks on NBC

Returning for its 43rd year, Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks teamed up with the NBC team to bring its Independence Day spectacular in New York to those hoping to watch the show in the comfort of their own home. The two-hour broadcast will air starting 8 p.m. ET and will include performances by Jennifer Hudson, Maren Morris, Brad Paisley and Luke Bryan. Dancing With the Stars' Derek Hough and Ciara will host the show, which also can be streamed at NBCNewYork.com. (Viewers will need their TV service provider's username and password to access the livestream.)

PBS' A Capitol Fourth

Those hoping to watch fireworks on the Fourth can also catch them on PBS' A Capitol Fourth. Starting at 8 p.m. ET, A Capitol Fourth features a concert held on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.. This year's performers include Carole King, Keala Settle and members of the Sesame Street cast. John Stamos will return to host the Fourth of July event.

Disney's Celebrate America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky

Coming live from Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park is Celebrate America! The 15-minute show will feature a red, white and blue tribute set to the tune of patriotic numbers as stars and stripes cover Cinderella's castle. Even if Disney fans can't make it to Magic Kingdom, they can catch the show starting at 9:13 p.m. ET on the Disney Parks Blog.

LOS ANGELES

Exposition Park

From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., attendees of the Fourth of July Community Festival and Fireworks Show in Downtown Los Angeles can get their fill of Independence Day activities, from face painting, rock climbing to culinary grubbing for free.

The nearly 12-hour event will include performances by Southern Californian talent including Candice Boyd, Selenamos and Rodney O. Bringing the day to a close will be a fireworks show in front of the Natural History Museum starting at 9 p.m.

Rose Bowl

The Pasadena arena is also another option for those also seeking an all-day affair. Starting at 2 p.m. and coming to a close at 9:30 p.m., the AmericaFest Independence Day Celebration at the Rose Bowl will include performances of Disney's DCappella Live Lion King Performance and more. General admission tickets start at $15 and VIP tickets go for $125. Children 5 and under are free for general admission.

Downtown Los Angeles

The free annual block party returns to offer Angelenos a day of food, dancing and music in the city's historic Grand Park and The Music Center. Like other celebrations throughout the city, the Grand Park festival will include performances from a number of artists including Boogaloo Assassins, Southern Soul Spinners and Foreigner. The event starts at 3 p.m. and wraps up with a firework display at 9 p.m.

Hollywood Bowl

This Independence Day at the Hollywood Bowl it's all about "Good Times" when Nile Rodgers and CHIC hit the stage. Folks interested in adding funk to their Independence Day can still grab tickets and children 12 and under get tickets for half the price.

The Queen Mary

The Long Beach-docked ship presents a motherlode of Independence Day activities. At the Queen Mary's All-American Fourth of July celebration, visitors can busy themselves with family games, arts and crafts, tours, live entertainment and more. The day starts at 3 p.m. and will come to a close at 10 p.m., with a fireworks show over the Pacific Ocean. those looking to get some prizes from their visit can also enter the day's Best Dressed Competition, where they don their best Fourth of July attire. Tickets are available here.

NEW YORK

Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks

New Yorkers who like watching fireworks in person can make their way over to the Brooklyn Bridge for a display of impressive pyrotechnics. Like viewers watching at home, those attending the event in person can catch performers Jennifer Hudson, Marren Morris, Brad Paisley and more.

Coney Island

Not too far from the Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks is the Coney Island Boardwalk display. Though the fireworks might be the main event attracting New Yorkers, they can also enjoy another Fourth of July tradition — Nathan's Famous hotdog eating contest.