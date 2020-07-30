GLAAD Media Awards: Watch Fortune Feimster, Dan Levy, Gabrielle Union and More at Virtual Ceremony

Lovato and Garner are slated to appear as special guests, with Platt among the list of performers at the LGBTQ media advocacy organization's ceremony, which will stream live on July 30.

The 2020 GLAAD Media Awards are being handed out in a virtual ceremony on Thursday night.

Hosted by comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere, the event combines the LGBTQ media advocacy organization’s separate New York and Los Angeles events into one live-streamed show. The virtual event will honor 175 nominees and 30 category winners across film, comics, gaming, English and Spanish-language TV and journalism. For the first time ever, GLAAD will also reveal the winner of its first-ever TV Fan Favorite Award voted on by fans.

The 2020 GLAAD Media Awards will also include performances by Ben Platt, Chloe x Halle and singer-activist Shea Diamond.

Other stars set to appear during the ceremony include Demi Lovato, Jennifer Garner, Lilly Singh, Charli XCX, Kandi Burruss, Theo Germaine, August Getty, Gigi Gorgeous Getty & Nats Getty, Harvey Guillén and Darryl Stephens.

They join an already long list of previously confirmed guests, including Dolly Parton, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Lil Nas X, the cast and producers of Pose, Dan Levy, Rachel Maddow, Raquel Willis, Olivia Wilde and more. Winners are already being announced on the GLAAD Twitter account. Previously announced honors for Taylor Swift, Ryan Murphy, Judith Light and Janet Mock will be given out at a later date.

The live stream will be available to watch at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on GLAAD’s Facebook and YouTube accounts. A recorded version of the 31st annual ceremony will also air on Logo on Aug. 3.