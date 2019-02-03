Super Bowl: Gladys Knight Performs the National Anthem

The Atlanta-born singer said she was "proud" to perform "The Star-Spangled Banner" in her hometown.

Gladys Knight kicked off Super Bowl LIII by performing the National Anthem at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The singer stood in front of a color guard during the performance. She showed off her wide vocal range throughout the song.

Knight wore a white dress and sparkly boots for the appearance.

The National Anthem followed sister duo Chloe x Halle's rendition of "America the Beautiful." Both performances were accompanied by deaf activist Aaron Loggins, who used sign language to translate the songs.

The legendary singer followed in footsteps of Cher, Neil Diamond, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Billy Joel, Kelly Clarkson, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Pink and more as performers of the anthem before the big game.

After it was announced that Knight would perform "The Star-Spangled Banner," the seven-time Grammy winner said she was proud to use her voice to "unite and represent our country" in her hometown of Atlanta.

Watch the full performance, below.