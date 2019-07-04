Watch The Hollywood Reporter's Full Drama Actress Roundtable With Patricia Arquette, Christine Baranski and More on SundanceTV
Emilia Clarke, Danai Gurira, Niecy Nash and Michelle Williams also appear on the Drama Actress Roundtable. The Hollywood Reporter's Roundtables air every Sunday on SundanceTV.
Patricia Arquette, Christine Baranski, Danai Gurira, Michelle Williams, Emilia Clarke and Niecy Nash join the conversation on pay parity, the pressure for good looks, power struggles and the drive to succeed.
The roundtable discussions debuted Sunday, June 23, on SundanceTV as part of the cable channel's original nonfiction series, Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter, produced in partnership with The Hollywood Reporter. Come back to HollywoodReporter.com on Mondays after the shows air for the full, uncensored discussion online.
The next episode, the Drama Actress Roundtable, airs this Sunday, July 7. For subsequent episodes, tune in every Sunday at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on satellite (channel 557 on DirecTV and 126 on Dish nationwide), and at 10 a.m. ET/PT on cable (channel 625 on Spectrum/TWC in Los Angeles, 94 in New York City).
The filmed roundtable panels feature this year's top filmmakers including directors, actors and actresses, producers, screenwriters and cinematographers. Guests will discuss everything from their individual projects to their craft and true stories from the business. The panels will present thoughtful, informative takes on the television and film industry today.
A full schedule of Emmy season roundtables is below.
Comedy Actress, June 23
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
Regina Hall, Black Monday
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Maya Rudolph, Forever
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Comedy Actor, June 30
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Timothy Simons, Veep
Henry Winkler, Barry
Drama Actress, July 7
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora, The Act
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Niecy Nash, Claws, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Drama Actor, July 14
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Stephan James, Homecoming
Diego Luna, Narcos: Mexico
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Comedy Showrunner, July 21
Jerrod Carmichael, Ramy
Bill Hader, Barry
David Mandel, Veep
Ali Rushfield, Shrill
Tanya Saracho, Vida
Alan Yang, Forever
Drama Showrunner, July 28
Steven Canals, Pose
Sam Esmail, Homecoming
Sera Gamble, You
Marti Noxon, Sharp Objects
Nic Pizzolatto, True Detective
John Singleton, Snowfall
TV Directors, Aug 4
Ava DuVernay, When They See Us
Patty Jenkins, I Am the Night
Adam McKay, Succession
David Nutter, Game of Thrones
Ben Stiller, Escape at Dannemora
Jean-Marc Vallée, Sharp Objects