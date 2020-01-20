Watch Hollywood Reporter's Full Actor Roundtable With Oscar Nominees Tom Hanks and Adam Driver

2020 Oscar-nominated actors Hanks and Driver joined Robert De Niro, Jamie Foxx, Adam Sandler and Shia LaBeouf for the full Actor Roundtable.

Beginning Sunday, Jan. 5, viewers have been able to watch the roundtable discussions, on SundanceTV as part of the cable channel's original nonfiction series, Close Up With the Hollywood Reporter, produced in partnership with The Hollywood Reporter. Come back to TheHollywoodReporter.com on Mondays after the shows air for the full, uncensored discussion online.

The third of seven episodes — the Actress Roundtable — aired this Sunday, Jan. 19. For subsequent episodes, tune in every Sunday at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on satellite (channel 557 on DirecTV and 126 on Dish nationwide), and at 10 a.m. ET/PT on cable (channel 625 on Spectrum/TWC in Los Angeles, 94 in New York City).

The filmed roundtable panels feature this year's top filmmakers including directors, actors and actresses, producers, screenwriters and cinematographers. Guests will discuss everything from their individual projects to their craft and true stories from the business. The panels will present thoughtful, informative takes on the film and television industry today.

A full schedule of Oscar season roundtables is below.

Director, Jan. 5

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Fernando Meirelles, The Two Popes

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Lulu Wang, The Farewell

Actress, Jan. 12

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong'o, Us

Renée Zellweger. Judy

Actor, Jan. 19

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Shia LaBeouf, Honey Boy

Robert De Niro, The Irishman

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Producer, Jan. 26

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Peter Chernin, Ford v Ferrari

David Heyman, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Dan Lin, The Two Popes

Debra Martin Chase, Harriet

Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Joker, The Irishman

Writer, Feb. 2

Destin Daniel Cretton, Just Mercy

Kasi Lemmons, Harriet

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Charles Randolph, Bombshell

Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Documentary, Feb. 9

Alex Gibney, Citizen K

Lauren Greenfield, The Kingmaker

Asif Kapadia, Diego Maradona

Todd Douglas Miller, Apollo 11

Julia Reichert, American Factory

Nanfu Wang, One Child Nation

Studio Executive, Feb. 16

Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros.

Jim Gianopulos, Paramount

Alan Horn, Disney

Donna Langley, Universal

Tom Rothman, Sony

Jennifer Salke, Amazon

Scott Stuber, Netflix