Watch Hollywood Reporter's Full Actress Roundtable With Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, Renée Zellweger

Lupita Nyong'o, Laura Dern and Renée Zellweger joined the annual Actress Roundtable. Hollywood Reporter Roundtables air every Sunday on SundanceTV.

Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson, Lupita Nyong'o, Awkwafina, Laura Dern and Renée Zellweger join the conversation on navigating "impostor syndrome," auditions in hotel rooms and female representation: "What I really want is for it to not be a fad."

Beginning Sunday, Jan. 5, viewers have been able to watch the roundtable discussions, on SundanceTV as part of the cable channel's original nonfiction series, Close Up With the Hollywood Reporter, produced in partnership with The Hollywood Reporter. Come back to TheHollywoodReporter.com on Mondays after the shows air for the full, uncensored discussion online.

The second of seven episodes — the Actress Roundtable — aired this Sunday, Jan. 12. For subsequent episodes, tune in every Sunday at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on satellite (channel 557 on DirecTV and 126 on Dish nationwide), and at 10 a.m. ET/PT on cable (channel 625 on Spectrum/TWC in Los Angeles, 94 in New York City).

The filmed roundtable panels feature this year's top filmmakers including directors, actors and actresses, producers, screenwriters and cinematographers. Guests will discuss everything from their individual projects to their craft and true stories from the business. The panels will present thoughtful, informative takes on the film and television industry today.

A full schedule of Oscar season roundtables is below.

Director, Jan. 5
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Fernando Meirelles, The Two Popes
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Lulu Wang, The Farewell

Actress, Jan. 12
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong'o, Us
Renée Zellweger. Judy

Actor, Jan. 19
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Shia LaBeouf, Honey Boy
Robert De Niro, The Irishman
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Producer, Jan. 26
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Peter Chernin, Ford v Ferrari
David Heyman, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Dan Lin, The Two Popes
Debra Martin Chase, Harriet
Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Joker, The Irishman

Writer, Feb. 2
Destin Daniel Cretton, Just Mercy
Kasi Lemmons, Harriet
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Charles Randolph, Bombshell
Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Documentary, Feb. 9
Alex Gibney, Citizen K
Lauren Greenfield, The Kingmaker
Asif Kapadia, Diego Maradona
Todd Douglas Miller, Apollo 11
Julia Reichert, American Factory
Nanfu Wang, One Child Nation

Studio Executive, Feb. 16
Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros.
Jim Gianopulos, Paramount
Alan Horn, Disney
Donna Langley, Universal
Tom Rothman, Sony
Jennifer Salke, Amazon
Scott Stuber, Netflix