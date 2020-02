Watch Hollywood Reporter's Full Documentary Roundtable With 'American Factory' Oscar-Winning Director Julia Reichert and More

Julia Reichert ('American Factory'), Alex Gibney ('Citizen K'), Lauren Greenfield ('The Kingmaker'), Asif Kapadia ('Diego Maradona'), Todd Douglas Miller ('Apollo 11') and Nanfu Wang ('One Child Nation') joined for the annual documentary roundtable. Hollywood Reporter Roundtables air every Sunday on SundanceTV.

Julia Reichert, 2020 winner of the Oscar for best documentary (American Factory), Alex Gibney, Lauren Greenfield, Asif Kapadia, Todd Douglas Miller and Nanfu Wang sound off on their transformed business, how to secure skeptical subjects and their attempt to counter the encroaching threat of propaganda.

Beginning Sunday, Jan. 5, viewers have been able to watch the roundtable discussions, on SundanceTV as part of the cable channel's original nonfiction series, Close Up With the Hollywood Reporter, produced in partnership with The Hollywood Reporter. Come back to TheHollywoodReporter.com on Mondays after the shows air for the full, uncensored discussion online.

The sixth of seven episodes — the Actress Roundtable — aired this Sunday, Feb. 9. For subsequent episodes, tune in every Sunday at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on satellite (channel 557 on DirecTV and 126 on Dish nationwide), and at 10 a.m. ET/PT on cable (channel 625 on Spectrum/TWC in Los Angeles, 94 in New York City).

The filmed roundtable panels feature this year's top filmmakers including directors, actors and actresses, producers, screenwriters and cinematographers. Guests will discuss everything from their individual projects to their craft and true stories from the business. The panels will present thoughtful, informative takes on the film and television industry today.

A full schedule of Oscar season roundtables is below.

Director, Jan. 5

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Fernando Meirelles, The Two Popes

Todd Phillips, Joker

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Lulu Wang, The Farewell

Actress, Jan. 12

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong'o, Us

Renée Zellweger. Judy

Actor, Jan. 19

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Shia LaBeouf, Honey Boy

Robert De Niro, The Irishman

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Producer, Jan. 26

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Peter Chernin, Ford v Ferrari

David Heyman, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Dan Lin, The Two Popes

Debra Martin Chase, Harriet

Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Joker, The Irishman

Writer, Feb. 2

Destin Daniel Cretton, Just Mercy

Kasi Lemmons, Harriet

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Charles Randolph, Bombshell

Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Documentary, Feb. 9

Alex Gibney, Citizen K

Lauren Greenfield, The Kingmaker

Asif Kapadia, Diego Maradona

Todd Douglas Miller, Apollo 11

Julia Reichert, American Factory

Nanfu Wang, One Child Nation

Studio Executive, Feb. 16

Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros.

Jim Gianopulos, Paramount

Alan Horn, Disney

Donna Langley, Universal

Tom Rothman, Sony

Jennifer Salke, Amazon

Scott Stuber, Netflix