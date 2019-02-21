Watch Hollywood Reporter's Full, Uncensored Documentary Roundtable With Oscar Nominees 'Free Solo,' 'RBG,' 'Minding the Gap'

Oscar-nominated filmmakers Julie Cohen, Bing Liu and Chai Vasarhelyi are joined by Rashida Jones ('Quincy'), Morgan Neville ('Won't You Be My Neighbor?') and Tim Wardle ('Three Identical Strangers') to discuss the year's top documentaries.

Oscar nominees Julie Cohen (RBG), Bing Liu (Minding the Gap) and Chai Vasarhelyi (Free Solo) are joined by Rashida Jones (Quincy), Morgan Neville (Won't You Be My Neighbor?) and Tim Wardle (Three Identical Strangers) for the Documentary Roundtable where they discuss the year's top documentaries, celebrating icons, tackling the Trump factor and riding the Hollywood doc boom.

Viewers can watch the roundtable discussions every Sunday on SundanceTV as part of the cable channel's original nonfiction series, Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter, produced in partnership with THR. Come back to THR.com on Mondays after the shows air for the full, uncensored discussion online.

The final of seven episodes — the Documentary Roundtable — airs this Sunday, Feb. 24. For subsequent episodes, tune in every Sunday at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on satellite on channel 557 on DirecTV and 126 on Dish nationwide, and at 10 a.m. ET/PT on cable (channel 625 on Spectrum in L.A., 94 in NYC).

The filmed roundtable panels feature Oscar nominated filmmakers and actors and other top stars from the year's top films, including actors, actresses, directors, producers, screenwriters, songwriters and documentary directors. Guests discuss everything from their individual projects to their craft and true stories from the business. The panels will present thoughtful, informative takes on the film and television industry today.

The complete schedule for the season is below.

Sunday, Jan. 13: Director Roundtable - Full Episode Available HERE

Ryan Coogler (Black Panther)

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Marielle Heller Morgan (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Yorgos Lathimos (The Favourite)

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

Sunday, Jan. 20: Actor Roundtable - Full Episode Available HERE

Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther)

Timothee Chalamet (Beautiful Boy)

Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Hugh Jackman (The Frontrunner)

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

Sunday, Jan. 27: Actress Roundtable - Full Episode Available HERE

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)

Kathryn Hahn (Private Life)

Nicole Kidman (Destroyer, Boy Erased)

Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)

Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

Sunday, Feb. 3: Producer Roundtable - Full Episode Available HERE

Ceci Dempsey (The Favourite)

Kevin Feige (Black Panther)

Bill Gerber (A Star Is Born)

Paul Greengrass (22 July)

Nina Jacobson (Ben Is Back, Crazy Rich Asians)

Gabriela Rodriguez (Roma)

Sunday, Feb. 10: Writer Roundtable - Full Episode Available HERE

Bo Burnham (Eighth Grade)

Peter Farrelly (Green Book)

Tamara Jenkins (Private Life)

John Krasinski (A Quiet Place)

Eric Roth (A Star Is Born)

Paul Scrader (First Reformed)

Sunday, Feb 17: Songwriters Roundtable - Full Episode Available HERE

Jack Antonoff (Love, Simon)

David Crosby (Little Pink House)

Kesha (On the Basis of Sex)

Tim McGraw (Free Solo)

Boots Riley (Sorry to Bother You)

Mark Ronson (A Star is Born)

Diane Warren (RBG)

Sunday, Feb. 24: Documentary Roundtable

Julie Cohen (RBG)

Rashida Jones (Quincy)

Bing Liu (Minding the Gap)

Morgan Neville (Won't You Be My Neighbor?, They'll Love Me When I'm Dead)

Chai Vasarhelyi (Free Solo)

Tim Wardle (Three Identical Strangers)

