Oscars: Idina Menzel Belts 'Frozen 2's' "Into the Unknown" With 9 Other 'Elsas'

The Broadway star took the stage with Aurora and nine other singers — performing in their native languages — in her performance of the best original song nominee.

Idina Menzel returned to the Oscars stage Sunday night for another performance from the Frozen franchise, this time for "Into the Unknown," from Frozen 2.

Menzel performed the best original song nominee, with music and lyrics written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, against a backdrop of air, earth, wind and fire jewels from the film in a white ball gown, alongside Aurora, a singer from Norway who contributed to the voice Elsa hears singing to her throughout the film.

Menzel and Aurora were joined by nine other women from around the world who provided Elsa's singing voice when the song was dubbed in other languages. The voices of Elsa from Denmark, Germany, Japan, Latin America. Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain and Thailand performed.

In the introduction, Josh Gad, who voices Olaf in the Frozen films, made sure to pronounce Menzel's name properly, joking it sounds the same way it's spelled.

In 2014, Menzel performed the Frozen anthem "Let It Go" at the Oscars, right before it won best original song, but the performance was overshadowed by presenter John Travolta, who butchered her name into something that sounded like "Adele Dazeem."

A few days after the Oscars, Travolta broke his silence on the mispronunciation via his publicist: "I've been beating myself up all day. Then I thought … what would Idina Menzel say? She'd say, 'Let it go, let it go!' Idina is incredibly talented and I am so happy Frozen took home two Oscars Sunday night!"

Instead of being upset, Menzel had fun with it. She used it as a promo for her Broadway show at the time, If/Then. Then, the following year at the Oscars, she and Travolta presented the award for best original song together, and she introduced him as "Glom Gazingo."

"Into the Unknown" is Frozen 2's equivalent of the first film's "Let It Go," where Elsa's inner monologue — this time about her struggle to suppress her restless spirit and lead Arendelle as queen — is transformed into a power-ballad showcase for Menzel's formidable voice.

Robert Lopez is the only person to have ever achieved EGOT status twice, meaning he's received two Emmys, Grammys, Oscars and Tonys. Lopez's win for the music and lyrics of Frozen's "Let It Go" in 2014 actually cemented his first EGOT recognition. Taking home best original song for "Remember Me" from Coco in 2018 rounded out his second EGOT.

Four other songs are up for best original song this year: "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4, "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman, Breakthrough's "I'm Standing With You" and "Stand Up" from Harriet.

This nom is the only Academy Awards nod for Disney's Frozen 2. In 2014, the Frozen franchise was up for two awards at the Oscars — best animated film and best original song — taking both home that night and marking the first Disney film to ever win best animated feature film.

