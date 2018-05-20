Billboard Music Awards: John Legend Gives Romantic "A Good Night" Performance

After the performance, Legend shared a photo from his wife, Chrissy Teigen, of their newborn son.

John Legend brought the romance to the Billboard Music Awards stage Sunday night, performing a soulful rendition of his charming new song "A Good Night" — which presumably describes the night he met wife Chrissy Teigen.

Legend began his performance by strutting onstage solo in an all-white ensemble and bedazzled moto jacket, but was quickly flanked by a squad of dancers including what looked like a few elementary-schoolers. As he launched into the song's starry-eyed chorus, crooning "I think I just met my wife," Tyra Banks, Ciara and others could be spotted singing along in their seats. By the song's end, the entire crowd was on their feet.

Notably absent from the scene was Teigen herself, though for good reason: the 32-year-old model and cookbook connoisseur gave birth to her and Legend's second child just days earlier. When awards show host Kelly Clarkson returned to reclaim the stage, she was quick to congratulate Legend on the baby boy, named Miles Theodore Stephens, as a photo of the newborn flashed on the stage projectors.

The performance marks Legend's return to the Billboard Music Awards stage, as he joined Florida Georgia Line at last year's ceremony to perform "Surefire." Legend racked up top radio song and top streaming song at the 2015 ceremony for "All of Me" -- also an ode to Teigen.

Watch a clip of Legend's "A Good Night" serenade, below.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.