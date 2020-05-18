Lionel Richie, 'American Idol' Stars Team Up for Lockdown-Era Version of "We Are The World"

Fantasia, Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Lauren Alaina, Phillip Phillips, Ruben Studdard and Scotty McCreery joined in for the performance during the reality competition's season finale on ABC on Sunday.

If you lived through the ‘80s, you’ll remember “We Are The World” was just about the biggest number of them all. Featuring a “Dream Team” of pop stars, the song dropped in 1985 to shine a light on famine in Africa.

Written by Lionel Richie and the late Michael Jackson, the charity single ruled the Billboard Hot 100 for four successive weeks after its release, and an all-star Artists for Haiti remake in 2010 was also a hit.

Sunday night (May 17) during the American Idol finale, Richie assembled an all-star Idol lineup for a lockdown-era rendition of the blockbuster.

Joined by his fellow judges, Richie led a cast that included 2020 winner Just Sam, Alejandro Aranda aka Scarypoolparty, Fantasia, Gabby Barrett, Jordin Sparks, Katharine McPhee, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Lauren Alaina, Phillip Phillips, Ruben Studdard and Scotty McCreery.

This time around, the performers' images were beamed onto famous landmarks, with empty streets below.

Watch the full performance.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.