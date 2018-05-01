Tony Awards: Watch the Nominations Live Stream

Leslie Odom Jr. and Katharine McPhee will announce the nominations from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

The nominations for the 72nd annual Tony Awards will be announced live on Tuesday morning.

Tony and Grammy winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton) and Katharine McPhee, who is currently starring in the Tony nominated musical Waitress, will announce the noms from the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. Odom and McPhee also co-starred in Smash.

Honoring the best of the Broadway season, the awards will be handed out during a June 10 ceremony at 8 p.m. ET, airing live on CBS (tape-delayed on the West Coast) from New York City's Radio City Music Hall. Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban are set to host.

Watch the announcements below, beginning at 8:40 a.m. ET/5:40 a.m. PT.