Watch Live: Biden, Warren, Harris and More Take Part in ABC's Democratic Debate

Only 10 candidates succeeded at making the DNC's polling and fundraising requirement by the Aug. 28 deadline, making this debate the first that will take place over just one night.

The third Democratic debate for the 2020 presidential election will take place Thursday at Texas Southern University in Houston, moderated by This Week anchor George Stephanopoulos, ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir, ABC news correspondent Linsey Davis and Univision anchor Jorge Ramos.

As a joint presentation from ABC and Univision, the third debate will air at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on those two networks, with a live stream available on ABCnews.go.com and its social media channels.

Only 10 out of 20 candidates succeeded at making the Democratic National Committee’s polling and fundraising requirement by the Aug. 28 deadline, making this debate the first that will last just one night.

The top polling candidates to take the stage are Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro.

Watch the live stream below.