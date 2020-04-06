Al Franken, Rep. Jerry Nadler Headline Live-Streamed Seder

Comedians Lewis Black, Seth Herzog, Judy Gold and musicians Perry Farrell, David Broza and Peter Yarrow are also performing during the "ancient dinner party" celebration.

New York's City Winery has gathered a star-studded lineup of comedians, musicians, entertainers and one politician for its annual DownTown Seder celebration.

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), comedian and former senator Al Franken, comedians Lewis Black, Judy Gold and Seth Herzog and musicians Perry Farrell, David Broza, Max Weinberg and Peter Yarrow are all performing during Monday's live-streamed Passover celebration, starting at 6 p.m. ET.

Nadler will be "asking four important questions," Franken will be performing "from his shower," Black will be "talking Bitter Herbs" and Herzog will do "the 10 plagues" (for the full lineup and their acts, visit Lab/Shul's website). City Winery says the annual celebration is "an ancient dinner party that transcends religion and provokes new thinking in a world hungry for order."

A New York tradition for over 20 years, the DownTown Seder is live-streaming this year on YouTube amid the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent stay-at-home policies.

Watch the live stream below.