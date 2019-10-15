Watch Live: Biden, Warren, Sanders and More Take Part in CNN/New York Times Democratic Debate

Twelve candidates will hit the crowded stage for the latest debate.

The fourth Democratic debate for the 2020 presidential election will take place Oct. 15 at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio.

CNN and the New York Times are co-sponsoring the event, which will air live at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on CNN, CNN International, CNN en Español, and stream on CNN.com's homepage and NYTimes.com's homepage. The debate will be moderated by CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett and New York Times national editor Marc Lacey.

Businessman Tom Steyer will hit the debate stage for the first time. Tulsi Gabbard returns after she failed to qualify for ABC's September debate.

In total, 12 Democratic candidates will be on deck for the debate: former Vice President Joe Biden, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, businessman Tom Steyer, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and businessman Andrew Yang.

The qualifications for candidates to make the Oct. 15 debate include receiving 2 percent or more support in at least four polls (which may be national polls, or polls in Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and/or Nevada). Candidates also must exceed 130,000 unique donors, including at least 400 donors from 20 different states.

Watch the live stream below.