Watch Live: Bruce Springsteen, Chris Rock, Jon Stewart Liven Up Quarantine With "Jersey 4 Jersey"

Whoopi Goldberg, Tony Bennett, Halsey, Kelly Ripa, Danny DeVito, Chelsea Handler and Jon Bon Jovi are also scheduled to take part in the broadcast fundraiser.

With over 88,000 cases and 4,000 deaths, New Jersey has been one of the states hit hardest by the coronavirus ever since it landed on U.S. shores. As a result, on Wednesday stars with ties to the state are gearing up to raise money for efforts to tamp down on the spread of the deadly virus.

The one-night "Jersey 4 Jersey" fundraiser, organized by the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, will see names including Bruce Springsteen, Chris Rock, Jon Stewart, Whoopi Goldberg, Tony Bennett, Halsey, Kelly Ripa, Danny DeVito, Chelsea Handler and Jon Bon Jovi perform to raise funds for NJRF.org and support front line workers.

The special will air at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday on Apple Music and AppleTV Apps, a variety of local stations including CBS New York, WABC Channel 7 and WPIX News12 and on SiriusXM E Street Radio and local radio stations including 1010 WINS, WCBS 880 and CBS-FM.

"New Jersey is on the front lines of this pandemic, making it more important than ever for us to do what Jersey does best — take care of one another," New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy said in a statement. "That’s why we’re asking everyone in our state to join the NJPRF and some of New Jersey’s finest for some much-needed musical entertainment, levity and Jersey Pride during these unprecedented times."

The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, which offers grants to organizations "with a demonstrated track record of caring for vulnerable communities," was launched on March 24 to provide medical, social and economic support to the state. It has so far offered grants to 108 organizations working with New Jersey's three major food banks; 18 food pantries; four Regional Health Hubs; and Catholic Charities of Newark.

Stream the event at 7 p.m. ET and find more information here.