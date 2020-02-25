Watch Live: Bloomberg Again Faces Off With Warren, Sanders at CBS Debate

The latest contest takes place four days before South Carolina's primaries on Feb. 29.

Will Michael Bloomberg get pummeled once more over NDAs and "stop-and-frisk" policies by fellow Democratic candidates at the next debate? Viewers will find out at Tuesday's South Carolina debate, hosted by CBS News, the Congressional Black Caucus Institute and Twitter.

The debate, set for 5 p.m. PT, will take place at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, South Carolina. Taking place four days before South Carolina's primaries on Feb. 29, the event will be moderated by CBS Evening News anchor and 60 Minutes correspondent Norah O’Donnell, CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King, Face the Nation moderator and CBS News senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, CBS News' chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, former vice president Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer have all qualified for the debate. To qualify, candidates had to either win one pledged delegate's support or meet polling standards (exceed 12 percent support in two polls in South Carolina or garner 10 percent support in four polls in South Carolina or nationally).

The Nevada debate follows three state caucuses with varying results: In Iowa, Buttigieg emerged victorious, with Sanders following close behind. In New Hampshire and Nevada, Sanders won the greatest support.

To watch, viewers can tune into CBS News or BET or stream on CBSN and on Twitter @cbsnews. Viewers can also watch at the video below.