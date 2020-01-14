Watch Live: Warren, Sanders, Biden and More Participate in CNN's Democratic Debate

The event will stream free online and be available via apps, radio and TV.

The first Democratic debate of 2020 will kick off on Tuesday night, just a few weeks before primaries are set to begin in New Hampshire.

The CNN/Des Moines Register debate, held at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, is the seventh overall of the 2020 presidential election cycle. Not long after former candidates Julian Castro and Cory Booker dropped out of the race, six candidates will take the stage: former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Bernie Sanders; Sen. Elizabeth Warren; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Amy Klobuchar; and Tom Steyer.

Moderators for the event include CNN's Wolf Blitzer and Abby Phillip and The Des Moines Register's Brianne Pfannenstiel.

Set to air live starting at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, the event will stream free on CNN's homepage, DesMoinesRegister.com and Democrats.org. The debate will additionally air on CNN, CNN en Español, CNN International and CNN Airport Network, and will be available to view through the iOS and Android CNN apps as well as on CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Android TV. Those who prefer to listen can also access the debate on the Westwood One Radio Network and CNN's SiriusXM XChannels.

To qualify for the debate, candidates needed to poll at at least 5 percent in four national or early state polls in New Hampshire, Iowa, Nevada and South Carolina or receive 7 percent in two national or early state polls.

Additionally, the candidates needed to have raised money from over 225,000 individual donors. Those who did not qualify include Andrew Yang, Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, former Maryland Rep. John Delaney and Sen. Michael Bennet.