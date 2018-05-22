Watch: Mark Zuckerberg Grilled By European Parliament Live

The Facebook CEO gives testimony about privacy, data protection and fake news in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Facebook chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will answer questions from members of the European Parliament in Brussels on Tuesday with privacy, data protection, fake news and other issues set to be in focus in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The president of the European parliament, Antonio Tajani, had on Monday unveiled that Zuckerberg’s appearance would be live streamed at 6:15 p.m. local time/9:15 a.m. PT after original plans to hold the meeting behind closed doors. “I have personally discussed with Facebook CEO Mr Zuckerberg the possibility of webstreaming [our] meeting with him,” he tweeted. “I am glad to announce that he has accepted this new request."

Zuckerberg will be questioned by the European Parliaments's so-called conference of presidents, which is made up of the leaders of the body's eight main political groups, as well as members of the parliament's justice committee. His appearance, expected to last about an hour, comes three days before stricter new European Union data protection rules take effect, including fines of up to 4 percent of global revenue for companies that breach them.

Zuckerberg previously said in congressional testimony in Washington, D.C. that he was among the 87 million Facebook users whose data was leaked to Cambridge Analytica for use in swaying voter sentiment during the U.S. presidential election.

The European Parliament is a directly elected European Union body with legislative and supervisory responsibilities whose meetings take place in Strasbourg and Brussels. The Facebook boss' appearance at the European parliament has drawn criticism from the British parliament's House of Commons, which has repeatedly tried to get Zuckerberg to appear in front of its digital, culture, media and sport select committee as part of an ongoing probe of fake news.

Watch Zuckerberg's appearance at the European Parliament live below.