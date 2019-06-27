Watch Live: Sanders, Harris, Biden and More Participate in NBC's Democratic Debate

The second night of debates will air on NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo, with a live stream available on NBCNews.com.

Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, the second installment of the Democratic debate is set for Thursday and features 10 more candidates running for highest office.

Topics that have already come into focus are health care and immigration, in which Wednesday's debate saw prominent candidate Elizabeth Warren calling for "fundamental change" across the nation's economy to address the widening gap between the widening rich and middle class. She posed the question, "Who is this economy really working for?" while stating her willingness to abolish her own private health insurance in favor of a government-run plan.

An audio glitch briefly derailed the presentation on Wednesday, when moderator Chuck Todd asked a question to the candidates about the federal government's plan for gun control in schools. Amid the confusion, the broadcast cut to an unplanned commercial break while the technical issue was resolved. President Donald Trump blasted NBC in a tweet that called the incident a "horrible technical breakdown."

Presented from the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami, Florida, the event on Thursday will continue to be moderated by Today news anchor Savannah Guthrie, Nightly News anchor Lester Holt, Meet the Press host Chuck Todd, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow and Telemundo anchor Jose Diaz-Balart.

A joint presentation from NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo, the debate will air on those platforms at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT), with a live stream available on NBCNews.com and its social media channels.

Among the prominent candidates is Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who ran in 2016 and announced his second presidential bid in February with the declaration, "Our campaign is not only about defeating Donald Trump, our campaign is about transforming our country and creating a government based on the principles of economic, social, racial and environmental justice."

Another is Kamala Harris, who has been vocal about economic and social equality throughout her campaign and addressed the Human Rights Campaign in March with a speech centered on LGBTQ equality. Rounding out the candidates is former Vice President Joe Biden, a well known figure and successful fundraiser who launched his presidential campaign in April via a video announcement on Twitter addressing health care and green energy.

Additional candidates include South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, who recently set several fundraisers in Los Angeles but had to reschedule them due to the fatal shooting of a black man by an Indiana police officer; New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who announced her presidential run on The Late Show with host Stephen Colbert in January; former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper; Congressman Eric Swalwell, author and activist Marianne Williamson; philanthropist Andrew Yang and Colorado Senator Michael Bennet.

The second debate will drop July 30 and 31, airing on CNN and CNN.com. The third debate is set for Sept. 12 and 13, airing on ABC and Univision and live streaming on ABC News Live.

Remaining debates will follow in later months, with the final dates occurring in January, 2020. Candidates and moderators will be announced by the Committee at a later date.

Watch the live stream below.