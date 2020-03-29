Watch Live: Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys and More Perform for iHeartMedia Living Room Benefit Concert

The one-hour musical event airs March 29 from 6-7 p.m. on Fox, featuring additional performers including the Backstreet Boys, Mariah Carey and Sam Smith.

In light of the canceled iHeartRadio Music Awards, Fox has teamed with iHeartMedia to present a "Living Room Concert for America," a music event that pays tribute to medical professionals fighting to stop the rapid spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the respiratory illness that has swept the world, upended the entertainment industry and put a stop to all non-essential business.

Hosted by Elton John, the one-hour benefit special features performances by Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Mariah Carey, Sam Smith, Dave Grohl, Camila Cabello, Tim McGraw, H.E.R., Green Day's Joe Armstrong and more.

Throughout the broadcast, there will be additional appearances from Lizzo, Demi Lovato and Ciara; as well as inspirational messages from guests and information on charities to support in this time of need, such as Feeding America and First Responder's Children's Foundation.

Since the coronavirus was declared by the World Health Organization to be a global pandemic, it has caused almost all major events in the music, film and television industries to be canceled or postponed, jeopardizing the entire entertainment industry and rendering most Americans housebound amid "Safer at Home" orders from government officials.

As of this writing, the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center indicates that there are 94, 238 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, with over 1,438 deaths.

Those interested in the iHeartMedia commercial-free concert may tune in when it airs March 29 from 6-7 p.m. PT on Fox. It will also be available via the iHeartMedia radio stations and through the associated app. More information can be found here.