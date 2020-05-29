Watch Wanda Sykes, Ray Romano, Judd Apatow and More Stars at "Laughter in Lockdown" Benefit

Other comedians set to participate in the event, designed to benefit comedy professionals struggling financially amid the coronavirus pandemic, include Roy Wood Jr., Carl Reiner, Craig Robinson, Dave Attell, Jeff Ross, Jim Norton, Pete Holmes and Ronny Chieng.

A number of comedians will come together for a good cause on Friday night for the streaming event "Laughter in Lockdown."

The program, which is presented by NY Laughs in partnership with The Actors Fund, will benefit comedians and other comedy professionals that are struggling financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mo Amer will host, while Wanda Sykes, Judd Apatow, Ray Romano, Roy Wood Jr., Carl Reiner, Craig Robinson, Dave Attell, Gary Gulman, Gina Yashere, Ian Edwards, Jeff Ross, Jim Norton, Jon Fisch, Keith Robinson, Marina Franklin, Moody McCarthy, Pete Holmes, Robert Kelly, Ronny Chieng, Ted Greenberg, Sal Vulcano, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Vanessa Hollingshead and more will make appearances.

Starrkeisha’s Cheer Squad will also make a special appearance, while Piff The Magic Dragon will be joined by Mr. Piffles and Jade Simone.

While the show is free, viewers are encouraged to donate to The Actors Fund. All proceeds will benefit struggling comedians and comedy club professionals as part of the fund's greater initiative, which aims to help those negatively affected during the ongoing pandemic.

"Laughter in Lockdown" will stream at nylaughs.org/lockdown and on NY Laughs' YouTube channel on May 29 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Watch the full event below.