Watch Mark Zuckerberg Testify Before Congress Live

The Senate Judiciary Committee and Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation joint hearing takes places on Tuesday at 11:15 a.m. PT.

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before a joint hearing of two U.S. Senate committees on Tuesday and a House oversight panel on Wednesday amid a privacy scandal that has roiled the social media giant.

Following the reveal in March that a data analytics firm with ties to Donald Trump's presidential campaign exploited the private data of more than 50 million Facebook users, Zuckerberg went on a media tour in which he called the incident "a major breach of trust." Facebook unveiled an updated privacy policy last week which added a section explaining that it collects people's contact information if they choose to "upload, sync or import" this to the service.

On Monday, Congress released Zuckerberg's prepared testimony ahead of Wednesday's hearing. In it, the Facebook founder addressed the Cambridge Analytica scandal and Russian election interference, saying that the company has taken steps to prevent Facebook from being being used for harm." Zuckerberg explained that "goes for fake news, foreign interference in elections, and hate speech, as well as developers and data privacy" and reiterated previous statements that his company "didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake."

Zuckerberg also emphasized that any shortcomings by Facebook were his "mistake" and he was sorry. "I started Facebook," Zuckerberg's testimony read. "I run it, and I'm responsible for what happens here."

On Tuesday morning, Zuckerberg posted on his personal Facebook page that he planned on speaking "about how Facebook needs to take a broader view of our responsibility — not just to build tools, but to make sure those tools are used for good. I will do everything I can to make Facebook a place where everyone can stay closer with the people they care about, and to make sure it's a positive force in the world."

The Tuesday hearing, which is set to take place at 11:15 a.m. PT, is streaming live below. Wednesday's hearing will also be streamed and is set to take place at 7 a.m. PT.