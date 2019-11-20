Watch Live: Biden, Warren, Sanders and More Take Part in MSNBC's Democratic Debate

For the fifth time, 2020 Democratic presidential primary candidates will take the stage, this time in Atlanta, Georgia.

The fifth Democratic primary debate for the 2020 presidential election will kick off Wednesday at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, co-hosted by The Washington Post and MSNBC.

The event will feature an all-female moderator team, including Rachel Maddow, host of The Rachel Maddow Show on MSNBC; Andrea Mitchell, host of Andrea Mitchell Reports on MSNBC and NBC News' chief foreign affairs correspondent; Kristen Welker, NBC News' White House correspondent; and Ashley Parker, a White House reporter for The Washington Post.

Coverage for the debate will begin at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT), with the debate airing from 9 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT to 9 p.m. PT) on MSNBC. A live stream will be available on WashingtonPost.com and MSNBC.com, as well as their apps.

Ten candidates have qualified to take the stage after meeting the Democratic National Committee's polling and fundraising requirements, including hitting at least 3 percent in four approved polls or 5 percent in two early-state polls, as well as bringing in donations from at least 165,000 individual donors.

The candidates participating are Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, California Sen. Kamala Harris and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke dropped out of the race, whereas former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro failed to meet polling requirements.

