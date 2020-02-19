Watch Live: Bloomberg Joins Sanders, Biden and Warren at NBC's Democratic Debate

The ninth debate is hosted by NBC News, MSNBC, Noticias Telemundo and The Nevada Independent.

Former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg will finally enter the debate arena to face off with fellow Democratic candidates on Tuesday.

The ninth Democratic debate, hosted by NBC News, MSNBC, Noticias Telemundo and The Nevada Independent and beginning at 6 p.m. PT, will be the first debate that Bloomberg, a billionaire who has poured about $237 million into TV ads alone during the 2020 presidential race, has qualified for. He will join five other candidates on the stage at Las Vegas' Paris Theater, including former U.S. vice president Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

To make the debate, candidates had to earn 12 percent in two Nevada and/or South Caroline polls, 10 percent in four national polls or gain the support of a pledged national convention delegate in New Hampshire or Iowa.

The debate is the last before the Nevada caucuses on Feb. 22. So far, Buttigieg has won the Iowa caucuses, closely followed by Sanders, while Sanders emerged victorious from the New Hampshire caucuses.

NBC's event will be moderated by NBC Nightly News and Dateline NBC anchor Lester Holt, Meet the Press host Chuck Todd, NBC News chief White House correspondent and MSNBC Live host Hallie Jackson, Noticias Telemundo senior correspondent Vanessa Hauc and The Nevada Independent editor Jon Ralston.

To watch the debate, viewers can tune into NBC News or MSNBC at 6 p.m. PT or stream it on NBCNews.com, MSNBC.com, TheNevadaIndependent.com, NBC News Now for OTT devices, the NBC News app or NBC News' and MSNBC's Facebook pages. Universo will show the debate live in Spanish, while Spanish-speaking viewers can watch on Noticias Telemundo's Facebook page or on the Noticias Telemundo app.