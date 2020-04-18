Watch 'One World: Together at Home' Featuring Billie Eilish, Lizzo and More

Additional performers in Saturday's broadcast event include Pharrell Williams, Shawn Mendes, John Legend, Stevie Wonder and Paul McCartney.

Amid social distancing and home isolation, artists are coming together to support healthcare professionals working on the frontline to battle the coronavirus.

Featuring a lineup curated by Lady Gaga, Global Citizen's One World: Together at Home broadcast and digital stream event is set to take place April 18, including virtual concerts and performances from top names as well as appearances by health experts. Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon are hosting.

Performers include Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Awkwafina, Oprah Winfrey, Chris Martin, Ellen DeGeneres, Paul McCartney, John Legend, Pharrell Williams, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo and Stevie Wonder.

Artists featured in the digital special include Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Charlie Puth, Kesha, Sheryl Crow and more. Actors Sarah Jessica Parker, Don Cheadle, James McAvoy, Samuel L. Jackson and Jason Segel will also make appearances.

Viewers can tune into the linear broadcast on NBC, CBS and ABC from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. ET. The digital livestream will be available on platforms including YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Twitch and Amazon Prime (full list here), from 2 p.m. - 10 p.m. ET.