Watch Live: Sanders, Biden, Warren and More Participate in PBS/Politico Democratic Debate

The sixth debate of the year will feature Democratic presidential candidates on stage in Los Angeles.

The sixth Democratic debate for the 2020 presidential election will take place Thursday, Dec. 19 at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, co-hosted by PBS NewsHour and Politico.

Moderators for the event include PBS Newshour anchor Judy Woodruff, Politico correspondent Tim Alberta, PBS Newshour senior national correspondent Amna Nawaz and PBS Newshour White House correspondent Yamiche Ancindor.

Coverage for the debate, the last one of the year, will begin at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT) on the PBS channel. An online stream will be available on YouTube and Politico, as well as their apps.

Seven candidates fulfilled the Democratic National Committee's polling and fundraising requirements to take part in the debate, including hitting 4 percent in at least four national or early-state polls, or 6 percent in two early-state polls.

The participating candidates are former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, businessman Tom Steyer, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

California Sen. Kamala Harris ended her bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination earlier in December, citing a lack of financial resources to continue her campaign. Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke also dropped out of the race in November.

Watch the live stream on YouTube or via Politico.