Watch Live: Presidential Candidate Forum Tackles LGBTQ Issues

Ten Democratic candidates will lay out their plans in Iowa for steering the country toward LGBTQ acceptance and equality.

Media advocacy group GLAAD is co-hosting the first presidential candidate forum tackling LGBTQ issues on Friday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The forum, co-hosted by Pose actor and transgender activist Angelica Ross and GLAAD president Sarah Ellis Ross, will be the first public event to tackle LGBTQ issues in the 2020 election cycle. Democratic candidates Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Marianne Williamson, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Julian Castro and Joe Sestak will take the stage and answer questions about LGBTQ-related issues and lay out their plans, if they are elected President, for steering the country toward equality.

"This LGBTQ Presidential Forum is a pivotal moment in the 2020 election cycle," said Ellis in a statement. "It’s the first time that LGBTQ issues will be exclusively discussed by 2020 presidential candidates on a national stage. We look forward to hearing how the 2020 candidates plan to reverse the attacks and rollbacks of the Trump Administration and put LGBTQ Americans on a course to 100% acceptance."

The Forum begins at 7 p.m. CT and will be live-streamed from Coe College's Sinclair Auditorium on GLAAD's YouTube channel, Twitter, Facebook, NBCNews Now and ABCNews.com.

Watch the live stream below.