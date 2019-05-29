Mueller Media Blitz: Networks Go Live for Special Counsel's Russia Speech

Television channels broke into their regularly scheduled coverage to go live with Robert Mueller's first public statements about his investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Special counsel Robert Mueller gave his first public statements about the investigation into suspected Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT today. Numerous broadcast TV and cable news networks broke in to their regularly scheduled programming and aired Mueller's remarks live Wednesday.

Mueller did not answer questions from reporters after making his remarks. His statements came more than a month after the Department of Justice released a redacted version of Mueller's report, which looked into Russia's alleged involvement in President Donald Trump's campaign. And his remarks are his first public comments since he was appointed to the special counsel position in May 2017.

While Mueller's report concluded that Trump did not conspire with Russia, Mueller did not reach a conclusion regarding speculation that the president obstructed the investigation.

Watch Mueller make his remarks in the video player below.